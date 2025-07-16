William Blair Comments on Jamf’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Jamf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Jamf’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Jamf had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jamf has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $123,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 347,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,564.30. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 27,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $286,624.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 270,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,387.98. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,957 shares of company stock worth $755,361. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

