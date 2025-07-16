Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($62.93) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($83.01) to GBX 4,700 ($62.93) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.64) to GBX 5,300 ($70.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,488.33 ($73.48).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,400.81 ($58.92) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,024.50 ($53.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,474 ($73.29). The company has a market capitalization of £92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,402.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,619.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

