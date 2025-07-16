Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $237.71 and last traded at $236.96, with a volume of 14238990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.79 and its 200-day moving average is $192.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.