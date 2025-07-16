Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GlobalData (LON:DATA) Price Target to GBX 195

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 ($2.88) to GBX 195 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Tuesday.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalData

GlobalData Stock Performance

GlobalData Company Profile

Shares of DATA opened at GBX 145 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 128 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.