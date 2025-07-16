Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GlobalData (LON:DATA) Price Target to GBX 195

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 ($2.88) to GBX 195 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Tuesday.
GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.
One Platform Model
GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.
