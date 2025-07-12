Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

