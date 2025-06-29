DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.90 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

