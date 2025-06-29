Penny Stocks To Watch Today – June 26th

Data Knights Acquisition, TeraWulf, Ascent Solar Technologies, Altimmune, and Vor Biopharma are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at a low price—typically under $5 per share—and often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets or less-regulated exchanges. Because they have low trading volumes and limited financial disclosure, penny stocks carry higher volatility and risk than shares of larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,061,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,705. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,505,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,003,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

NASDAQ:ASTI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 105,849,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,011. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Altimmune (ALT)

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,583,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Vor Biopharma (VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 268,654,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,580. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

