Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:AXP opened at $317.48 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

