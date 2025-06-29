Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $782.05 and last traded at $784.45. Approximately 871,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,662,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $780.19 and a 200 day moving average of $799.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

