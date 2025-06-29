Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – June 26th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve building or supporting the metaverse—immersive virtual worlds powered by virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, gaming technology, and digital content. These equities include hardware makers, software and platform developers, content creators, and infrastructure providers that aim to enable and monetize 3D digital ecosystems and virtual economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,617,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,456,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $156.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.38. 1,317,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,932. The company has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 455,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,627. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $238.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

