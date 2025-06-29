Top Music Stocks Worth Watching – June 26th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Alibaba Group are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing music—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters, audio equipment manufacturers and music publishers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the music industry, from recorded‐music sales and streaming royalties to live event revenues and licensing fees. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,015,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,364,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.85.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $5.28 on Thursday, reaching $217.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,244,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,987,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average of $209.09.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $34.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $770.99. 1,532,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.16. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $772.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.18. 5,816,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079,898. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.62. 5,282,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,612,656. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

