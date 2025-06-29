Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $43,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $736.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $666.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

