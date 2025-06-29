Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) & BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Head to Head Comparison

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Aspen Pharmacare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $221.90 million 38.39 -$535.76 million ($3.53) -12.71 Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion N/A $235.61 million N/A N/A

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BridgeBio Pharma and Aspen Pharmacare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 12 0 2.92 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 0.00

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $57.42, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -524.25% N/A -94.43% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Aspen Pharmacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.