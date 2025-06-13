Hassell Wealth Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 255,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

