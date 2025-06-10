Millennium Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

