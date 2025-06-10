Laqira Protocol Price Tops $0.0804 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $305,637.30 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00089960 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,762.15 or 0.99997877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

