RDA Financial Network Invests $218,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $181.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $183.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.