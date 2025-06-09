RDA Financial Network Invests $218,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $181.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $183.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.