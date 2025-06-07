Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

