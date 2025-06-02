Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.10 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE SENS opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 120.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

