Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 308.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.22% of Monroe Capital worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.