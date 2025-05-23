Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153,758 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $5,553,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

