Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,069,000 after buying an additional 82,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 434.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $109.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.