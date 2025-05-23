Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $114.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 107,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.