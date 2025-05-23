The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,928,000 after buying an additional 155,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $449,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after acquiring an additional 574,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

