Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 1,064,258 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 2,222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,258 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Avid Bioservices worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.