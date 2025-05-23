USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 60,538 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,538 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Exelon by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

