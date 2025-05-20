Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 393,900 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.14% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $40,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KGS stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 1.59. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

