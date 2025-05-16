EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCM opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

