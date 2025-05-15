Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as low as $28.80. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 528 shares.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and a PE ratio of -312.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Spine Injury Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,242.47%.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.