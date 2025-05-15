PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.33. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.
PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.
