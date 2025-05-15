Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.82 and traded as low as C$17.87. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 43,681 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRM

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of C$739.49 million, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.64, for a total transaction of C$57,336.64. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total transaction of C$165,763.20. Corporate insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.