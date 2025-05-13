ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

