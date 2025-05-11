Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Trading 27.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Free Report) rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Pexip Holding ASA Stock Up 27.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a video technology company, provides end-to-end video conferencing platform and digital infrastructure worldwide. It offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. The company also enables any meeting room device, such as Cisco Webex, HP/Poly, and Microsoft Teams Rooms to connect to any meeting technology, including Meet, Teams, and Zoom in the Connected Spaces solutions area as an interoperability provider.

