First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

