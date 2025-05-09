Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Up 11.7% – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.19 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 9,246,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,614,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £141.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68.

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

