CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.