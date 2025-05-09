Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 394,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 240,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.