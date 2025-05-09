Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 526,771 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,771 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Archer Aviation worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,709,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACHR opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,871.10. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $423,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,340.31. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,780 shares of company stock worth $3,581,581. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

