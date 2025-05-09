Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $231.97.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,160 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

