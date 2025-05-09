Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) traded down 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 394,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 240,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

See Also

