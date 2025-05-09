Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading 27.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 677,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 169,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Northern Shield Resources Trading Up 27.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.