Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,517,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $988,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

