Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,997 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after buying an additional 291,658 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.68 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

