G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,676 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,140 shares of company stock valued at $9,847,149. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

