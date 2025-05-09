Eschler Asset Management LLP Takes $302,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

