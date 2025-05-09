Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $574.98 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

