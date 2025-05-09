Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

S&P Global stock opened at $507.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.49 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

