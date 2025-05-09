Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 590,275 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 590,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,089,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,813,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after buying an additional 2,551,619 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 840,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

