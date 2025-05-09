Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $119.11 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $137.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

