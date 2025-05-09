Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. This trade represents a 7.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,237,561 shares of company stock valued at $251,210,331. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

